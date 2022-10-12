Kerala HC quashes proceedings against actor Sreenath Bhasi

The High Court of Kerala on Wednesday quashed the proceedings against actor Sreenath Bhasi for using abusive language at a female anchor of a YouTube channel during a promotional event.



Bhasi's advocate said that the complainant decided to not proceed with the case after the actor apologised to her, her family and the organisation she represents.

The incident occurred on September 21 during the promotion of Bhasi's latest film 'Chattambi' at a private hotel in Kochi.

A portion of the interview that was filmed had been shared on social media by the hosts, in which Bhasi was heard using an abusive word.

The media organisation later claimed that Bhasi continued to verbally abuse the anchor after the camera had been turned off.

Based on a case filed by the anchor, Bhasi had been arrested and later released on bail. The court decided to quash the proceedings in the wake of the complainant choosing to put an end to the episode after Bhasi rendered an apology.