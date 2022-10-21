A young actor has filed a police complaint alleging that he was forced to act in a pornographic film in the pretext of being cast in a web-series. The youth lodged the complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the OTT platform and the web-series director.

The complainant also alleged that the makers released the posters and teaser of the film, which is being circulated widely on Telegram. According to the complainant, he was taken to an apartment in Aruvikkara for the filming of the webseries. The youth alleged he was forced to sign an agreement after a few scenes were shot. When he realised that he was being cast in an adult film, he later backtracked. However, the makers soon started demanding Rs 5 lakh as compensation, forcing him to complete the rest of the shoot.

The complainant added that his family is no more in touch with him and he will be forced to take an extreme step if the content, which is slated to be a Diwali release, is streamed.