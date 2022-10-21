Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Man forced to act in pornographic series, files plaint against director, OTT platform

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 21, 2022 06:04 PM IST
The grab of the video released by the complainant. Photo: Manorama News
പരാതിക്കാരനായ യുവാവ്. (Video grab: Manorama News)
Topic | Entertainment News

A young actor has filed a police complaint alleging that he was forced to act in a pornographic film in the pretext of being cast in a web-series. The youth lodged the complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the OTT platform and the web-series director.

  The complainant also alleged that the makers released the posters and teaser of the film, which is being circulated widely on Telegram. According to the complainant, he was taken to an apartment in Aruvikkara for the filming of the webseries. The youth alleged he was forced to sign an agreement after a few scenes were shot. When he realised that he was being cast in an adult film, he later backtracked. However, the makers soon started demanding Rs 5 lakh as compensation, forcing him to complete the rest of the shoot.

 The complainant added that his family is no more in touch with him and he will be forced to take an extreme step if the content, which is slated to be a Diwali release, is streamed.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.