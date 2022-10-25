Malayalam
Kollywood actor Yogi Babu, wife Manju blessed with baby girl

IANS
Published: October 25, 2022 05:28 PM IST
Yogi Babu
Yogi Babu already has a son named Veshagan. Photo: Instagram | yogibabu.official_
Topic | Entertainment News

Chennai: Actor Yogi Babu, who was conferred with the honorary 'Kalaimamani' award by the Tamil Nadu government in 2021, has now turned father to a beautiful girl child. Sources close to the comedian-turned-hero say the actor's wife, Manju Bhargavi, delivered a baby girl on October 23. Both the mother and child were doing fine.

Yogi Babu married Manju Bhargavi in 2020 at the Tiruthani temple. The couple has already been blessed with a son named Veshagan.

Yogi Babu, after firmly establishing himself as a comedian, went on to prove his mettle as an actor with brilliant performances in critically-acclaimed films such as 'Mandela'. Now, the actor, sources say, has chosen to turn a writer for his upcoming project.

The birth of his daughter has indeed made this festival of Diwali sweeter for the actor, who has been receiving non-stop congratulatory calls from his family and fans.

