Actor Vineeth Sreenivasan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Munkundan Unni Associates', has confirmed that veteran actor Sreenivasan is all set to return to the silver screen with 'Kurukkan'.

Speaking to Onmanorama, the director-cum-singer said his father is making good progress every week and hopes to join the sets of 'Kurukkan' next month. “Achan is doing much better now. We are happy that he is making good progress. He is gearing up to start filming for 'Kurukkan', which will start shooting next month,” Vineeth who is playing a prominent role in the film said.

Both Vineeth and his father last acted together in the M Mohanan directorial 'Aravindante Athidikal', which was released in 2018.

'Kurukkan' also features Shine Tom Chacko. The movie is directed by Jayalal Divakaran, while the script is by 'Minnaminungu' fame Manoj Ramsingh.

Actor Sreenivasan, who was recently seen in films like 'Keedam' and 'Makal', was hospitalised in March after he complained of chest pain. His arrival post-recovery at the recently held Mazhavil Manorama's Entertainment Awards 2022 delighted the Malayalee audience.