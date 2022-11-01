Actress Rambha, children escape with minor injuries in Canada car crash

Well-known actress Rambha and her kids escaped with minor injuries after a car rammed into her car at an intersection in Canada on Tuesday. The actress, who at one point in time was among the top actresses of the Tamil and Telugu film industries, now resides in Canada along with her husband and three children. The incident took place after the actress picked up her children from school.

Thankfully, the family had a miraculous escaped, though the eldest daughter Sasha suffered a slight injury. Rambha had shared a note with a picture of Sasha in the hospital on Instagram.

"Our car was hit by another car at an intersection while returning after picking up kids from school! Our nanny was also with us. Thankfully we are all safe with minor injuries. My little Sasha is still in the hospital. Bad day, bad times. Please pray for us,” the actor posted on Instagram.

She was flooded with get-well-soon wishes from fans and colleagues alike. “So glad to know that you and your children are safe. Be strong,” actor Radhika Sarathkumar had commented. Meanwhile, actor Sneha commented—“Our prayers are with your family. Here’s wishing Sasha a speedy recovery. Don’t worry.”

Rambha got married to Indra Kumar in 2011 and took a break from films. She has two daughters and a son.

(with IANS inputs)