Hansika Motwani is getting married. See proposal pic in front of Eiffel Tower

IANS
Published: November 02, 2022 01:16 PM IST
Hansika Motwani
The pictures also showed the words 'Marry Me' made using flowers in the background during the proposal. Photos: IANS
Chennai: Actress Hansika Motwani, who has been a part of several superhit films in Tamil and Telugu, is to wed entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya soon. Entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya owns the popular garment brand, Avant.

On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to post a series of pictures including one that showed her future husband going down on a knee to propose to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The pictures also showed the words 'Marry Me' made using flowers in the background during the proposal.Hansika, who posted a series of five pictures of the proposal, wrote, "Now and Forever".

Several top celebrities have been congratulating Hansika ever since she put out the post. Actresses Anushka Shetty, Khushbu, DD and Sriya Reddy were among those who congratulated the actress on Instagram.

