Overwhelmed by the love I have been getting, says Rambha

IANS
Published: November 02, 2022 05:08 PM IST
Rambha and her family met with an accident the other day. Photos: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Chennai: Actress Rambha, who had asked her fans and followers to pray for her and her kids after her car was hit by another speeding car at an intersection in Canada, has now thanked everybody who prayed for the safety of her family.

Taking to Instagram to do a live session for the very first time, Rambha said: "To all my fans, friends and family members, whoever they are from all over the world -- whoever prayed for our speedy recovery and for our safety, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

"Thank you so much. My kids and I are safe now. I am overwhelmed with this support and love I am getting from you."

The actress also confirmed that her daughter Sasha, who was in the hospital, had been discharged and had now come home.

"No words to share my happiness. My kids are safe. Especially Sasha is safe. She came out of the hospital. I love you all," the actress said.

"I am very fortunate to receive so much love. It is all because of your prayers that we escaped from a major mishap," she added.

On Tuesday, Rambha had said that a car rammed into her's while she was on her way back picking her kids from school. The actress also posted pictures of her damaged car and her little daughter who has been hospitalised.

