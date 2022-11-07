Sreenivasan makes comeback with 'Kurukkan'. See location pic

We had earlier reported that actor Sreenivasan would make a comeback with the film 'Kurukkan', which went on the floors recently. Now, photos of the actor sitting with the entire crew on the sets of the film is going viral. In one of the photos, the veteran actor can be seen sitting with his son Vineeth, who will play a prominent role in the film.

Vineeth who spoke to the media at the location of the film said 'Kurukkan' was the perfect comeback film for Sreenivasan as it features him in a good role. “Also, achan will be seen in the film's opening scene,” he added.

Sreenivasan was hospitalised earlier this year and had faced a slew of health issues after this. However, the actor has been making good progress over the months and had made an appearance at the Mazhavil Manorama Entertainment Awards 2022.

Meanwhile, Vineeth Sreenivasan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Mukundan Unni Associates'.