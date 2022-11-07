Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Sreenivasan makes comeback with 'Kurukkan'. See location pic

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 07, 2022 03:43 PM IST
Sreenivasan with crew
Sreenivasan is returning to Mollywood after several months. Photo: Facebook
Topic | Entertainment News

We had earlier reported that actor Sreenivasan would make a comeback with the film 'Kurukkan', which went on the floors recently. Now, photos of the actor sitting with the entire crew on the sets of the film is going viral. In one of the photos, the veteran actor can be seen sitting with his son Vineeth, who will play a prominent role in the film.

Vineeth who spoke to the media at the location of the film said 'Kurukkan' was the perfect comeback film for Sreenivasan as it features him in a good role. “Also, achan will be seen in the film's opening scene,” he added.

Sreenivasan was hospitalised earlier this year and had faced a slew of health issues after this. However, the actor has been making good progress over the months and had made an appearance at the Mazhavil Manorama Entertainment Awards 2022.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, Vineeth Sreenivasan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Mukundan Unni Associates'.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.