Narain, wife blessed with second child. It's a baby boy, says actor

Actor Narain who had announced that he and wife were expecting their second child on their 15th wedding anniversary has been blessed with a baby boy. The 'Classmates' actor announced the news on his social media handle.

“Happy to share the good news ! We are blessed with a baby BOY.”, the actor wrote on social media.

Actor Narain who was last seen in the bilingual film 'Adrishyam | Yugi' and his wife Manju Haridas already have a daughter named Tanmaya who is 14 years old.

Several celebrities, including Meera Jasmine, Saritha Jayasurya, Samvritha Akhil, Munna Simon and Priyanka Nair, congratulated the couple on the latest addition to their family.

The actor who made his entry into Mollywood with Adoor Gopalakrishnan's 'Nizhalkuthu', got recognition as a hero acting in Sathyan Anthikad's hit film 'Achuvinte Amma' starring Meera Jasmine.

Narain debuted in Tamil with 'Chithiram Pesuthadi' after which he worked mostly in Kollywood. His role in Lal Jose's classmates was also very well appreciated.

Narain married Malayalee Manju in 2007. The actor will soon be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Kaithi 2'. He also played a major role in Kaithi, starring Karthik.