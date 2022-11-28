Actors Manjima Mohan, Gautham Karthik tie the knot in Chennai

Actor Manjima Mohan, who had started off as a child artist in Mollywood, tied the knot with Gautham Karthik, the son of veteran Tamil actor Navarasa Nayagan Karthik on Monday. The couple had been dating each other for some years now, though they made their relationship public only recently.

The function, which was held in Chennai, was attended by close friends and family. Several artists from the film industry were also present. Gautham sported a cream shirt and white veshti mundu while Manjima looked resplendent in a cream saree.

Speaking about their relationship, the ‘'Oru Vadakkan Selfie' actress had earlier revealed that Gautham had changed her perspective about life. “Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favorite everything,” she had written on Instagram while making their relationship Instagram official last month.

Manjima met Gautham on the sets of ‘Devaraattam’, an action drama film in Tamil. Gautham’s grandfather Muthuraman Radhakrishnan was a leading actor in Tamil during the 1960s and was fondly known as Navarasa Thilagam.

Gautham ventured into cinema with Maniratnam’s film ‘Kadal’, immediately after graduating from Christ University, Bengaluru.

Several celebrities congratulated the newlyweds. Actors Srindaa, Aishwarya Rajesh, Samyuktha, Anupama Parameshwaran also wished the actors on their Instagram handle.