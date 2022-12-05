Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Suriya drops out of 'Vanangaan'? Director Bala explains

Our Correspondent
Published: December 05, 2022 12:55 PM IST
Director Bala says he felt Suriya won't be suited for the role in 'Vanangaan' as he altered the screenplay. File photo
Topic | Entertainment News

Theirs was a celluloid reunion everyone was waiting for. But looks like that will remain elusive for a while now. Suriya has backed out of director Bala's latest film 'Vanangaan' soon after Bala made some alterations to the script. Bala himself revealed this on Twitter.

“I wanted to direct my new film ‘Vanangaan’ with my brother Suriya. But after making some alterations in the script, I am no longer sure if this will suit him. Suriya has complete faith in me and my script. It is my duty to make sure that Suriya whom I consider my brother should be presented well without any glitches on screen. So it has been mutually decided that Suriya will not be doing ‘Vanangaan.’ Though it broke my heart, it was a decision made in my best interest. I am sure we will see a Suriya who wowed us in 'Nanda' and 'Pithamagan' once again in another film. Meanwhile ‘Vanangaan’ will resume its shoot,” Bala tweeted.

It is unfortunate that a film that marked the reunion of Bala and Surya after 18 years (their last association was 'Pithamagan' in 2003), ended this way. Bala is planning to finish 'Vanangaan' with another star from Tamil cinema. The shooting of the film started in April this year. Krithi Shetty plays the female lead.

RELATED ARTICLES

Before the shoot started Surya had tweeted—“Been waiting for Director Bala who is my mentor to say action! After 18 years, it’s happiness today. This moment….we need all your wishes!”

Malayali actor Mamitha Baiju is also playing a key role in the film. The cinematography is by Balasubramanian. GV Prakash has scored the music, Satish Surya is the editor and the art is by V Mayapandi.  

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.