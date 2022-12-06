Malayalam
Kalidas Jayaram, Tarini post latest couple photo. Fans ask when they are getting hitched

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 06, 2022 12:55 PM IST
Kalidas and Tarini
Tarini had been Miss Universe India 2021 third runner up. Photos: kalidas_jayaram | Instagram
Kalidas Jayaram and his family have not been secretive about the young actor's relationship with model Tarini Kalingarayar. Tarini was a part of the family's mandatory Onam picture this year. Though the picture fuelled rumours, Kalidas's relationship with the model was confirmed only recently when the actor posted a photo of the couple who were holidaying in Dubai. The duo had also visited England recently. Now, Kalidas posted a stylish picture of the duo on Instagram, which is doing the rounds on social media.

 While Kalidas sports a black suit worn over a grey and black shirt, Tarini looks gorgeous in a black, shimmery dress. 

 Actors Aparna Balamurali, Megha Akash, Sanjana Nadarajan, commented under the photo.

 Many of the actor's fans shared heartbroken emoji's. Some others asked the couple when they would be getting married.

 Kalidas was recently seen in Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' and Pa Ranjith's 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu'. Tarini had been the 3rd runner up of Miss Universe India 2021.

