Stuntman dies on the sets of Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Viduthalai’

Our Correspondent
Published: December 06, 2022 09:17 AM IST
Sets of Viduthalai
Though Suresh was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved. Photos: Twitter
 A stuntman died during the shoot of Vetrimaran’s ‘Viduthalai’ headlining Vijay Sethupathi. Suresh, 49, who is one of the fighting trainers of the action choreography team died while filming a train accident scene.

 Suresh fell from a height of 30 feet in an accident when the iron rope of the crane broke. He broke his neck in the fall. Though he was rushed to the hospital he couldn’t be saved.

The accident took place during the shooting of Vetrimaran’s film 'Viduthalai' directed based on Jayamohan's short story 'Thunaivan'. The shooting has been going on for two years. Vetrimaaran has written the screenplay of the film.

Soori, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Rajeev Menon, Bhavani Shri, Chetan are some of the key players in the film. Produced by Elred Kumar under the banner of RS Infotainment, the film will be released in two parts. The shooting of the first part has been completed and the shooting of the second part is currently underway.

