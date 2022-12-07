Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' will premier at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala, which will begin on December 9. The film, which is Mammootty's first collaboration with the hit filmmaker Lijo, is expected to be screened for three days during the festival.

The superstar himself made the announcement on his social media handle yesterday. '#NanpakalNerathuMayakkam World Premiere at the 27th IFFK 2022. Mark your calendars," the actor wrote.

As per reports, the film will be screened at the Tagore theatre, Aries Plus Audi 01 and Ajantha theatre on December 12, 13 and 14, respectively. Delegates who have registered for the IFFK will get the opportunity to watch the film during the festival, which will conclude on December 16.

The film is produced by Mammootty's own production house- Mammootty Kampany- which had also bankrolled Nissam Basheer's 'Rorschach' that hit theatres a few months ago.

Lijo Jose is known for his different style of filmmaking and fans of the superstar are excited that he is directing their favourite actor in 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'.

The actor has mouthed a famous Sivaji Ganeshan dialogue in the film, as per the teaser.