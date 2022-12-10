Shine Tom Chacko forced out of Dubai flight for reckless behaviour

Actor Shine Tom Chacko who has recently been in the spotlight for his eccentric behaviour and rash comments outside cinema is once again in the news after he was forcibly deplaned from Air India's Dreamliner flight from Dubai.

He was forced out of the flight after he attempted to barge into the plane's cockpit. The actor was in Dubai for the promotion of his film 'Bharatha Circus', which hit theatres on December 9.

The flight was scheduled to leave the Dubai International Airport for Kerala at 1.30 pm on Saturday. However, Shine, after entering the plane, tried to barge into the cockpit, following which he was removed from the flight for his inappropriate behaviour. The remaining actors and crew, meanwhile, are on their journey back to Kerala.

Actor M A Nishad told Manoramaonline that he has not been able to get in touch with Shine after the incident. There are also reports that Shine has not been allowed to leave the airport.