Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' enters Rs 200-crore club in 23 days

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 11, 2022 02:49 PM IST
The film hit theatres on November 18.
Ever since it's release, Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' has been making some noise in Bollywood. The film, which is the remake of Jeethu Joseph's Malayalm film of the same name, has also brought some relief to the industry, which has been suffering from several flops in the past several months.

The makers of the film, on Sunday, revealed that the movie has minted more than Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office.

In a press note, production banner Panorama Studios shared the latest box office figures of the film, which opened to positive reviews on November 18. "Cash registers are ringing as we proudly announce our pan India net box office numbers for 4th Saturday (day 23) to the world... India box office net Rs 4.67 crores. All India net box office for 23 days stands at a tall and handsome figure of Rs 203.58 crores and growing," the statement read.
The movie is a sequel to Devgn's 2015 crime thriller 'Drishyam'. The sequel to the Malayalam version released in February 2021. 'Drishyam 2' also features actors Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna.
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. It is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.

