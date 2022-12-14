Malayalam
Fans can't stop gushing over Vijay Sethupathi's latest weight-loss selfie

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 14, 2022 03:06 PM IST
Vijay Sethupathi
Vijay Sethupathi's latest film 'DSP' released in theatres recently. Photos: Instagram | actorvijaysethupathi
Entertainment News

Chennai: Actor Vijay Sethupathi's latest selfie has gone viral on social media with many suggesting that the actor seems to have lost some weight. The Tamil star, who portrays both negative charlatans and positive heroes, generally appears to be heavy-set on screen. Sethupathi had also looked his usual self during the promotions of his film, 'DSP', which hit theatres last week.

Now, the actor shared his smiling selfie in a white shirt on Facebook and, predictably, the picture has gone viral in a matter of a few hours. His fans have also commented that the new look augurs well for the actor, who has portrayed a range of characters who have all been memorable.

Many fans of the actor commented that his makeover was an inspiration. Some even said that it was unbelievable.

Sethupathi's fans on social media posted that he had responded to trolls who have been unkind to the actor for his weight. Others were quick to point out that there was no weight loss and that it was only the camera angle that did the trick.

The dark action thriller 'Vikram', where Sethupathi shares screen space with Kamal Haasan, was this year's biggest Tamil hit till Mani Ratnam's "Ponniyin Selvan-1" came along. The movie is still among this year's five top grossers.

Sethupathi, incidentally, has also won a National Award for portraying a transgender in the movie 'Super Deluxe'.

 

(with IANS inputs)

