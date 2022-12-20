'Fazil's not making a film with me as I'm hardly around,' quips Sreenivasan at 'Kaapa' promo event

Writer-director-actor Sreenivasan who was in Kochi as part of the promotion of Shaji Kailas's upcoming film 'Kaapa', quipped that he believes he is the best scriptwriter in Malayalam. The actor, who had been recuperating in his house after a major surgery earlier this year, also pointed out that since he is getting fewer offers now since he is meeting people after a long time. The actor said during the promotional event of 'Kappa' that he will soon be active in films.

“Today I am going to disclose a truth that has been kept buried for a long time. I am the best scriptwriter in Malayalam. I am the one who scripted the most hit films in Malayalam. I am also the one who has written the most scripts in Malayalam. I hope I haven’t praised myself too much. Honestly, it is only because of the kindness of a few people that I was called to this event.

I think the reason why Fazil is not making a film with me is that I am hardly around. Anyway, I have started talking now. And I have also started acting as well. I will definitely act in all your upcoming films. For the longest time, I haven’t been able to see many people. But today I am really lucky to have met all those people I haven’t seen for a long time. So that makes this a very special day,” Sreenivasan said.

It's been a while since anyone has seen Sreenivasan looking so buoyant during a public function. He has been under treatment for a while. Now he is all set to be back in films. ‘Kurukkan’ in which he shares screen space with his son Vineeth Sreenivasan is his next film.