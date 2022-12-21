Malayalam
Allu Arjun, wife attend cousin Ram Charan's Xmas party

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 21, 2022 05:47 PM IST
Ram Charan, Allu Arjun come together with cousins for Christmas party.
Ram Charan with his family and friends. Photo: IANS
Hyderabad: Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela threw a special Christmas party for friends and at their residence in Hyderabad. The star couple, who are also known to be gracious hosts, are expecting their first child soon and so the celebrations were extra sweet.

The annual event was attended by Ram Charan's cousins, including Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha.

Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Niharika, Sirish, Sushmita, Sreeja and others attended the party. A photograph taken on the occasion had all the stars in one frame. The participants enjoyed the evening with games and chitchat. Prizes were also given away to the winners of Secret Santa game.

The family of Megastar Chiranjeevi, father of Ram Charan, is one of the largest contributors to the film industry with 10 actors from different genres. Chiranjeevi leads the list, which includes his brothers Pawan Kalyan, popular as power star, and Naga Babu. Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish are sons of well-known producer Allu Arvind, who is the brother-in-law of Chiranjeevi.

Naga Babu's son Varun Tej and daughter Niharika are actors. Sai Dharam Tej and Vaishnav Tej, sons of Chiranjeevi's sister Vijaya Durga, are also well-known in Tollywood. Chiranjeevi's elder daughter Sushmita is a costume designer; the younger one, Sreeja, is a home maker.

 

(with IANS inputs)

