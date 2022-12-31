‘Mukundan Unni Associates’, ‘Gatta Gusti’. Film’s streaming on OTT from the New Year

We have reached the end of 2022. With hardly hours left for the New Year to begin, we bring you an exciting list of films that will start streaming on OTT from the first day of 2023. From Mukundan Unni Associates to Aishwarya Lekshmy’s ‘Gatta Gusti’ and Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘DSP’, we have got you covered.

'Mukundan Unni Associates'

‘Mukundan Unni Associates’, directed by Abhinav Nair and featuring Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead is probably one of the biggest surprises this year. The crime drama film borders on dark comedy and can leave audience in splits at the most unexpected places. If you are interested in watching some innovative films, Mukundan Unni Associates is definitely worth a watch, especially as the film has won rave reviews from critics and audience when it released in theatres last month.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar (January 1)

‘Gatta Gusti’

We have had some action-oriented films down South this year. ‘Gatta Gusti’, the Tamil-language sports comedy film directed by Chella Ayyavu definitely falls in this genre. The protagonist Keerthi (played by Aishwarya Lekshmi) is a wrestling champion who is married to a man who is unaware of her past. He has always wanted to marry a timid, not very educated woman and thinks Keerthi falls under the category. However, their marriage does not turn out the way they both expected.

Streaming on Netflix (January 1)

‘Top Gun Maverick’

The movie headlined by Tom Cruise is the sequel to the 1986 hit film ‘Top Gun’. The film also stars Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris. Many critics appreciated the film, with some of them even calling the film ‘better’ than it’s predecessor. The film also received a couple of awards and has been nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture- drama.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video (December 26)

Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘DSP’

The comedy drama features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead and revolves around a man named Vasco Da Gama who has a face-off with Mutta Ravi, the henchman of an MLA. Vasco Da Gama, who initially leaves his village because he was tired of his father pressuring him to get a government job. He becomes a cop after his face-off with Mutta Ravi. From there, the movie becomes more of a revenge and cop versus goon drama.

Streaming on Netflix (December 30)

Other films streaming on OTT

'Gold'

Alphonse Puthren’s next after the super duper hit Premam which was released in 2015. The film starring Prithviraj, and Nayanthara was met with a mixed response from the theatre.

Streaming on Amazon Prime (December 29)

'Jaya Jaya Jaya Hai'

Vipin Das directed film starring Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran is one of the biggest hits of this year.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar (December 22)

'The Teacher'

Amala Paul starrer directed by Vivek. It talks about an extraordinary crisis that hits the life of Devika teacher and how she tries to overcome it.

Streaming on Netflix (December 23)

‘Anaparambile World Cup’

The film starring Antony Varghese marks the debut of director Nikhil Premraj. It is a film set in the backdrop of football. The film is releasing on Sun Next from Dec 23rd.

Streaming on Sun Next (December 23)

'Monster'

The film marks the collaboration of Mohanlal-Vysakh-Udayakrishna after the blockbuster hit Pulimurugan. Mohanlal plays a character called Lucky Singh. Honey Rose is the heroine.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar (December 2)

'Kooman'

A suspense thriller directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Asif Ali. Other actors include Babu Raj, Hannah Reji, Jaffer Idukki and Renji Panicker.

Streaming on Amazon Prime (December 2)

'Love Today'

Pradeep Ranganathan’s next directorial after Komali in which he plays the main lead. Malayalee actor Ivana plays the female lead. The film entered the 50-crore club in Tamil.

Streaming on Netflix (December 2)

'Nidham Oru Vaanam'

R K Karthik directs this beautiful love story starring Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Shivada, and Aparna Balamurali. Gopi Sunder has done the music.

Streaming on Netflix (December 2)

'Miral'

Shakthivel directs this psycho-thriller starring Bharath and Vani Bhojan. ‘Miral’ was shot mostly on a windmill field with many horror-elements taking place on the road.

Streaming on Ahaa (December 2)

'Freddy'

Shashank Gosh directs this psycho-thriller headlining Karthik Aryan. The Bollywood film revolves around obsession and love and the thin line between these two.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar (December 2)