Sreenivasan plays lead role in ‘Aap Kaise Ho’, scripted by son Dhyan

Here’s some happy news for those who were eager to watch Sreenivasan on screen. He is back after a long break in ‘Aap Kaise Ho’, a film scripted by Dhyan Sreenivasan.

The title poster of the film ‘Aap Kaise Ho’ directed by Vinay Jose, and written by Dhyan Srinivasan is out. In this film produced by Manuel Cruz Darwin and Amjith, and distributed by Fantastic Films, Sreenivasan plays the lead role. Dhyan Srinivasan also plays an important role in the film.

Aju Varghese, Ramesh Pisharady, Saiju Kurup, Sudheesh, Jeeva Joseph, Divyadarshan, Sanju Sivaram, Jude Antony, Nawaz Vallikkunnu, Idavela Babu, Abin Bino, Surabhi Santhosh, Tanvi Ram, and Vijitha are playing other characters in the film. This is Dhyan’s second script after ‘Prakashan Parakkatte’. The highlight of the film is the reunion of Sreenivasan and Dhyan on screen.

Danny Darwin, Donnie Darwin, and Pavi Juwais are the executive producers of the film. Cinematography is by Akhil George, Dan Vincent and Anand Madhusudhanan composed the music written by Manu Manjith and Swati Das. Other credits are as follows: Editing (Vinayan MJ), Background Music (Anand Madhusudan), Production Controller (Sajeev Chantirur), Art (Aziz Karuvarakund), CAD (Dinil Babu), Costume (Shaji Chalakudy), Makeup (Vipin Omanassery), Stills (Sajin, Anija), Publicity Designs (Yellow Teeth). Digital Marketing (Anoop Sundaran, Abhilash Srirangan).