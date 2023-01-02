Joju George to play dual role in 'Iratta'. Here's the first-look poster

National award winner, Joju George is kick-starting his 2023 with the first look poster of his upcoming movie, 'Iratta'. In the thriller movie, the multi-faceted actor will be seen in a dual role for the first time in his movie stint. In the first look poster, the team has shared a glimpse of both the characters and the diversity of both the roles.

Jointly produced by Appu Pathu Productions, Martin Prakkat films and producer Sijo Vadakkan, 'Iratta' is directed and scripted by debutant Rohit MG Krishnan. Along with Joju, the movie have Anjali, Srinda, Arya Salim, Sreekanth Murali, Sabumon Abdusamad Abhiram and others playing the lead roles.

The comeback of hit duo, Joju, and Martin Prakkat, after Nayattu, has already made the movie to the list of the most anticipated movies of the year. The actor who has done wonders with 'Porinju Mariyam Jose', 'Joseph' and 'Madhuram' is sure to repeat the same with his first-ever dual role.

The film has Vijay, who had assisted Samir Thahir, Shyju Khalid, and Gireesh Gangadharan, as its cinematographer, while Jakes Bejoy handles the music department. The lyrics are penned by Anwar Ali. Manu Antony is the editor and Dileep Nath is heading the art team. Sound mixing Rajakrishnan MR, DI Liju Prabhakar. Costume: Sameera Saneesh, makeup: Ronex, VFX: Promice. Still: Rinson, Poster design: Oldmonks, Stunts: K Rajasekar, Pro : Pratheesh Sekhar.