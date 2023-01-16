Video of Mohanlal picking up litter from street goes viral

A video of actor Mohanlal picking paper waste from a street is going viral on social media. The video, which was posted in the actor's fan page, shows Mohanlal bending down to pick up the waste as he gets down from his car.

The 12-second video also sees him walking away with the waste, presumably to throw the litter inside a bin. The video has been circulated several times, following which many people have come forward to praise the actor for being socially responsible.

“This is an example for many to follow,” wrote one netizen. One person commented that the video was taken from a street in Qatar. Some people, however, claimed that the action was staged and also said that the actor was showing social responsibility since he was in another country. “Never seen him do this in Kerala,” a person commented.

The actor, whose last film 'Monster' got released in November, 2022, has associated with Lijo Jose Pellissery for his next. The film titled 'Malaikottai Vallabhan' will go on the floors soon.Expectations are already high for the film, as it marks the coming together of powerhouses, Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery.