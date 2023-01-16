Malayalam
Entertainment

Mamta Mohandas reveals she's been diagnosed with vitiligo, says she's losing skin colour

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 16, 2023 10:28 AM IST Updated: January 16, 2023 11:33 AM IST
Mamta Mohandas
Mamta has been very vocal about her fight against cancer in the past. Photo: Instagram | mamtamohan
Mamta Mohandas who has been very vocal about her fight against cancer, has now confirmed that she has been diagnosed with vitiligo, an autoimmune disease.

The actress, in a recent Facebook post, opened up about her condition, revealing that she has started losing her skin colour in patches, which is a sign of vitiligo.

Mamta has also uploaded a photo of her dressed in black. Small vitiligo patches can be seen on her neck. "Dear ☀, I embrace you now like I have never before. So Spotted, I’m losing color…I rise even before you every morning, to see you glimmer your first ray through the haze. Give me all you’ve got..for I will be indebted, here on out and forever by your grace,” she wrote.

Just a day ago, the actress penned another heartfelt note, saying that life has been throwing huge curveballs at her. "Dear Life...I have become more and more aware of this as I'm getting older. Time n time again, you throw huge curveballs at me...sometimes, the largest ones you can find, each one a little heavier than the previous one. You see, the muscles of my willpower might not be as strong as it once used to be...but the power of hope is greater...the imprints in my memory of peaks I have conquered in the past is greater. So, wait until you see my throws," she wrote.

Many people, including those in the film and music fraternity have offered their support to the actress.

Meera Vasudevan, Tovino Thomas, Reba John, Renjini Haridas and Vidhu Pratap have posted heart emojis under the post.

