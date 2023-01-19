Actor Vijay Antony injured during shoot of ‘Pichaikkaaran 2’ in Malaysia

Tamil music composer and actor Vijay Antony suffered severe injuries after the speedboat he was riding on hit another boat during the shoot of his debut directorial film 'Pichaikkaaran 2' in Malaysia.

As per reports, the actor was in the boat with Kavya Thapar, his co-actor to shoot a stunt scene for the movie, while the rest of the crew were on the big boat.

During the shoot, Vijay, apparently lost control of the speedboat, following which the vehicle rammed into the big boat. Both Vijay and Kavya fell into the water from the impact of the collision. Reports suggest that Vijay suffered grievous injuries on his face and chest following which, he lost consciousness. His co-actor Kavya also was slightly injured on the head.

Though Kavya recovered soon after, Vijay only regained consciousness in the hospital, where he is currently in the ICU. However, the actor, is yet to speak.

Hospital authorities have said that a lot of water has entered the actor’s body. Vijay’s family has flown to Malaysia, where they are expected to bring him to Chennai for further treatment.

Vijay, had made his acting debut in the film ‘Naan’. As a music composer, he has several hits to his credit and has also won the 2009 Cannes Golden Lion, making him the first Indian to do so. He had acted in 'Pichaikkaaran’, the prequel to the film, which was helmed by director Sasi.