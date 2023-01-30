Malayalam
Remarks against 'Mukundan Unni Associates': Edavela Babu files plaint with cyber cell

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 30, 2023 11:56 AM IST
Edavela Babu, who recently hit headlines for his negative remarks against 'Mukundan Unni Associates', has filed a complaint with the Kochi Cyber Cell, accusing social media platforms of taking his words out of context. According to the complainant, he has been subjected to various trolls and insults after the remarks started circulating on social media.

During a 'Cinemayum Ezhuthum’ discussion held at the recently conducted National Legislature’s Book Festival, the actor said he was baffled that 'Mukundan Unni Associates', got the censor board's nod. He also lashed out against the heroine's dialogue in the film.

“Recently we saw the release of a film called ‘Mukundan Unni Associates’. I don’t know how it was passed by the Censor Board, the film is so negative. The film itself starts with the tagline 'We don’t have anyone to thank'. I am not going to repeat the climax dialogue here. And the heroine’s choice of words cannot be reproduced here. That’s the kind of offensive language she has used... Surprisingly this film worked at the box office. Who has suffered moral degeneration? The audience or filmmakers?" he had said. 

Soon after, Edavela Babu faced a lot of backlash for his remarks against the film.

Directed by Abhinav Sundar Nayak, 'Mukundan Unni Associates' was released on November 11, 2022. This dark humour was appreciated by the audience and critics alike. Aarsha Chandni Baiju is the heroine of the film. Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sudhi Koppa, Tanvi Ram, Jagadish, Sudheesh are also playing key roles in the film.

