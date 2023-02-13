Malayalam
Veteran actress Jayasudha gets married for the third time? Rumours suggest so

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 13, 2023 06:12 PM IST
Jayasudha had earlier denied the rumours. Photo: Manoramaonline
Entertainment News

Speculations are rife that veteran actress Jayasudha, who was last seen in the Vijay-starrer 'Varisu', has got married secretly to an industrialist. There are also rumours that the couple will announce the news officially in the coming days.

However, those close to the actor have denied these rumours. According to them, Jayasudha had met with the industrialist, who is an NRI, as he was interested in writing a biography about her. Even Jayasudha had addressed these rumours during the promotional interview of ‘Varisu’.

According to her, the person in question was an NRI and a film producer who was keen on making a biopic about her. Jayasudha, who dismissed the rumours, also said that he was travelling with her with the intention of knowing her more personally. However, despite the clarifications, the Telugu media insists that the duo got secretly married.

Jayasudha’s first husband was Vade Ramesh but they split after a while and in 1985 she married Nithin Kapoor. They have two sons, Nihar and Shreyan. Unfortunately, Nithin committed suicide due to his bipolar disorder. Jayasudha played Vijay's mother in the film.

