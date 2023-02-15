Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Naalaam Mura' starring Biju Menon, Guru Somasundaram gets an OTT release date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 15, 2023 12:37 PM IST
'Naalaam Mura' is Deepu Anthikkad's latest outing after 'Litmus' and 'Lucky Star'. Movie posters: Imdb
Topic | Entertainment News

'Naalaam Mura' featuring Biju Menon and 'Minnal Murali' fame Guru Somasundaram in lead roles, is all set to start streaming on a major OTT platform.

The film, which is directed by Deepu Anthikkad, is a crime investigation thriller that is 190 minutes long. An expatriate Jayesh is taken into police custody soon after he lands at the airport.
He is the prime suspect in a murder that took place several years ago. During police custody, the cops employ several tactics to make him reveal the truth. Is Jayesh the murderer? How does the police finally end up resolving the case? The story revolves around these aspects.

The film features Divya Pillai, Alencier, Alexander Prashanth, Santhipriya, Sheelu Abraham in lead roles. The movie hit theaters on December 23 and is Deepu Anthikkad's latest outing after 'Litmus' and 'Lucky Star'.

RELATED ARTICLES

The makers had earlier revealed that they decided to name the film 'Naalaam Mura' as it explores the psychological aspect of the crime investigation. Almost two months after it's theatrical release, now the movie will start streaming on Manorama Max from February 17.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.