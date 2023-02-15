'Naalaam Mura' starring Biju Menon, Guru Somasundaram gets an OTT release date

'Naalaam Mura' featuring Biju Menon and 'Minnal Murali' fame Guru Somasundaram in lead roles, is all set to start streaming on a major OTT platform.

The film, which is directed by Deepu Anthikkad, is a crime investigation thriller that is 190 minutes long. An expatriate Jayesh is taken into police custody soon after he lands at the airport.

He is the prime suspect in a murder that took place several years ago. During police custody, the cops employ several tactics to make him reveal the truth. Is Jayesh the murderer? How does the police finally end up resolving the case? The story revolves around these aspects.

The film features Divya Pillai, Alencier, Alexander Prashanth, Santhipriya, Sheelu Abraham in lead roles. The movie hit theaters on December 23 and is Deepu Anthikkad's latest outing after 'Litmus' and 'Lucky Star'.

The makers had earlier revealed that they decided to name the film 'Naalaam Mura' as it explores the psychological aspect of the crime investigation. Almost two months after it's theatrical release, now the movie will start streaming on Manorama Max from February 17.