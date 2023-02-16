Right-wing trolls go into hyper mode, taunt Swara on her marriage to Fahad

Soon after Swara Bhaskar announced her marriage to political activist Fahad Ahmad, right-wing trolls went on an overdrive to mock her and abuse her partner with Islamophobic comments.

From 'Hindu men escaped because Swara is marrying a Bhai (in an apparent reference to her earlier tweet where she jokingly called him bhai or brother) to 'hope she won't be using a fridge (alluding to the Mahrauli murder) trolls were out in full force to beat those congratulating the actor.

(Onmanorama has decided to hide the Twitter handles so as not to give trolls any more publicity.)

The reference to the New Delhi murder, where a woman was killed and dismembered by her partner before the body parts were thrown into a forest, was the most prevalent one. They were alluding to the fact that the lone accused in that case was a Muslim.

The other taunting line they used was "my Abdul aisa nahin hein" (My Abdul is not like that) to taunt any Hindu woman who has a Muslim partner.

Sure enough, Swara's earlier tweet 'As a Hindu I am ashamed' (in response to an incident of people disrupting namaz in Gurgaon) was also retweeted to comment 'not anymore'.

In a mock congratulations, one troll said "she could have married and ruined a Hindu's life. But she didn't do it. Congrats'.

Trolls have been attacking Swara because of her outspoken political views and participation in many protests against the current ruling dispensation.