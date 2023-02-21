Dulquer Salmaan wins Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for best actor in negative role

Dulquer Salmaan who essayed the role of a florist in R Balki's 'Chup: Revenge of The Artist' received the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2023 for best actor in a negative role. This is Dulquer's first ever award for a Hindi film. Taking to social media, the actor said he feels honoured to receive the award and also thanked the director for his conviction in him and guidance.

“This one felt special ! My first ever award for Hindi. And my first ever for Best Actor in a negative role. Many thanks to the jury of @dpiff_official for this honour and @abhialmish for being such a kind host. For some reason my old friend, my nerves got the better of me on stage and I blanked out like a first timer.

So the one person I truly need to thank for this is Balki sir. I dont know how he saw me as Danny but he did. And the conviction he had in me, his guidance and vision was everything for me. Thank you sir and all my wonderful costars, the best crew and everyone at @hopeprodn for giving me the best experience on #Chup,” he wrote. Several Mollywood celebrities congratulated the actor on his win. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt won the best actress award for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor award for his performance in 'Brahmastra', while actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty received the Most Promising Actor award (Hindi). The controversial film 'The Kashmir Files' went on to be adjudged the Best Film. Anupham Kher received the Most Versatile Actor of the Year Award.