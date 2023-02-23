Bhavana's comeback film 'Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu', directed by newcomer Adhil Maimoonath Ashraf, will hit theatres on Friday. The romantic film, featuring Sharafudheen and Bhavana in lead roles, revolves around the life of two estranged teenage lovers. Bhavana plays Nithya a Hindu girl, while Sharafudheen is portrayed as a Muslim boy who belongs to a middle-class family. The relationship between them form the crux of the story.

This is Bhavana's first film in Mollywood after a gap of several years. Her last Malayalam film was 'Adam Joan' featuring Prithviraj. To make her comeback special, the filmmakers have released a video, featuring several actors, including R Madhavan and Jackie Shroff, welcoming her back to films, ahead of the movie release. Apart from Jackie Shroff and R Madhavan, Manju Warrier, Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas and Parvathy are also seen in the video.

Bhavana shared the video on her Instagram page, stating how grateful she was for the support she has received so far. “@ntikkakkakkorupremandaarnnu releases tomorrow! So many emotions, uncontrollable nervousness and palpitation,but most importantly gratitude to everyone who supported me in this journey, everyone who insisted that I should start working in Malayalam cinema! So another innings begins from tomorrow. Thank you so much for the love my dear @actormaddy @kunchacks @tovinothomas @apnabhidu @manju.warrier @pillumani @jiteshpillaai @par_vathy. And Special thanks to my #CadyHeron @shaneemz for making this happen,” she wrote.