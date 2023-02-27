Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna's bold outfit at awards night gets heavily criticised on social media

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 27, 2023 06:00 PM IST
To make matters worse, the actor looked clearly uncomfortable in that outfit. Video stills
Topic | Entertainment News

Rashmika Mandanna, who has been crowned the 'expression queen' for the right reasons, looked stunning as she appeared in an off-shoulder black lace dress with a long trail at the recently held ZEE Cine Awards 2023. While many thought the dress looked fabulous, the length of her dress came under heavy social media scrutiny.

Some even commented that she seems to be following Uorfi Javed’s path when it comes to picking outfits. They also questioned the need to take such drastic measures to grab eyeballs. To make matters worse, the actor looked clearly uncomfortable in that outfit. However, she nailed it with her hairstyle, which has been tied in a neat bun.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rashmika is a busy pan-Indian star now. Her latest Bollywood outing was 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Her latest Bollywood project is ‘Animal’ directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (think Arjun Reddy ) co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. She is also the heroine of Pushpa 2 headlining Allu Arjun. Her latest Tamil release was the Vijay starrer, Varisu.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.