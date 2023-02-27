Rashmika Mandanna's bold outfit at awards night gets heavily criticised on social media

Rashmika Mandanna, who has been crowned the 'expression queen' for the right reasons, looked stunning as she appeared in an off-shoulder black lace dress with a long trail at the recently held ZEE Cine Awards 2023. While many thought the dress looked fabulous, the length of her dress came under heavy social media scrutiny.

Some even commented that she seems to be following Uorfi Javed’s path when it comes to picking outfits. They also questioned the need to take such drastic measures to grab eyeballs. To make matters worse, the actor looked clearly uncomfortable in that outfit. However, she nailed it with her hairstyle, which has been tied in a neat bun.

Rashmika is a busy pan-Indian star now. Her latest Bollywood outing was 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Her latest Bollywood project is ‘Animal’ directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (think Arjun Reddy ) co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. She is also the heroine of Pushpa 2 headlining Allu Arjun. Her latest Tamil release was the Vijay starrer, Varisu.