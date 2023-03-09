Nivin Pauly opens up about delay in 'Thuramukham' release

Nivin Pauly has explained the reasons behind the delay in the release of his much-awaited movie Rajeev Ravi directorial 'Thuramukham'. Nivin confirmed that it was the Producer’s sticky financial situation and not because of the excess budget of the film that resulted in the delayed release.

“'Thuramukham' is not a film that should have had these issues. This is not a 40 or 100-crore film. ‘Thuramukham’ was a film made on a reasonable budget. There was no need to drag this film into such a financial quagmire. So those who are responsible for this mess should answer this. As an actor, I have given my 100 per cent to this film. And Rajeevettan (Rajeev Ravi) had envisaged this as his dream project.

He has also worked hard for this film. As a director when you surrender the film to a producer, the producer should also live up to the trust bestowed on him. They had announced release dates for the film thrice. We (actors and crew) would then check with the producer who despite knowing well that it won't be released on the scheduled date, assured us of its release. He would send us to promote the film and also use the media in his interest. I don’t think that was the right thing to do.

It was Listin who finally took over the film at the last minute. Listin liked the film. It was difficult to untangle the film from this mess. At one stage, I even tried to release the film. But the producer said he will give the nod only if I shouldered the whole financial burden. I was not in a position to take over such a huge responsibility at that time. That’s why the film didn’t release at that time. Finally, Listin personally met many people from his contact list, made many agreements with the financiers, and managed to do away with the financial issues of all the people before confirming the release date. Not just that his team is also doing all the stuff needed for promotions. There was absolutely no need for Listin to take over this project as his production house already has more than 25 projects. We are grateful to have someone like him taking over this project.

Poornima and other actors have adjusted their remuneration for this film. And the technical team also cooperated with us. The producers' association is also supporting this film,” said Nivin Pauly.

Nivin Pauly compromised a lot for Thuramukham: Listin Stephen

Producer Listin Stephen says 'Thuramukham' will be one of the greatest films in the history of Malayalam cinema. Listin said he decided to take over the project as he felt such a film deserves a theatrical release. They had to sort out many legal entanglements before releasing the film. He also admitted that Nivin Pauly has done a lot of compromises for the film.

“There are many Malayalam films that are being stalled, without any hope of a theatrical release. But this film isn’t such a one. That’s why I took over this film. Though I have produced several films, I really struggled to release 'Thuramukham'. This film was caught in several legal issues, and we had to untangle them one by one. There was also an injunction order. That’s why the release date kept getting postponed. Usually, we encounter such issues during the shooting. But in Thuramukham’s case, the biggest hurdle in front of us was the release of the film.

After watching the movie, I feel delighted to release the film.As far as I know, this will be one of the best films in Malayalam. This will be a class-mass film. As a viewer, I was satisfied by this film which is 2 hrs 52 minutes long. We are able to release the film only because of the cooperation of all the artistes in the film. I am thankful to them. Nivin didn’t ignore the film after his job was done. He made a lot of compromises for it. He is still backing the film,” said Listin Stephen.