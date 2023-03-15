'Indian 2' update: Long action sequence to be shot on train in South Africa

'Indian 2' is definitely one of the most anticipated Tamil films set for release. The film, directed by S Shankar is the sequel to the hit film 'Indian', which released in 1996 and features Kamal Haasan in the lead role. As per industry sources, the vigilante high-budget drama, which has several action sequences, may be completed in 35 days.

Presently, the makers have wrapped up a massive action sequence shoot in Chennai, following which they will move to South Africa and Thailand to shoot the final leg of the film.

The action-packed schedule of #Indian2 is coming to an end in Chennai today, and the team is all set to move abroad to South Africa for the next leg of shoot 🎬 Meanwhile, the talented actor @BenedictGarrett will also be wrapping up his portions today for the film.👏 With all… https://t.co/TtOh85PdYJ pic.twitter.com/QGulrOxRDi — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) March 15, 2023

Apparently, the shoot in South Africa will extend for a period of 14 days. The action sequence is expected to be shot on a train, using a team of international action choreogaphers, as per a report in Pink Villa.

The film marks S Shankar's return to the action genre.