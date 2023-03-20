Dulquer Salmaan says Mammootty is his fashion icon. Watch him sing, dance during event at Kondotty

Actor Dulquer Salmaan was welcomed by thousands of his fans as he arrived to inaugurate a shopping centre at Kondotty in Malappuram. The actor, who looked extra stylish, in a green and black tie and dye shirt, accentuated the look with a ponytail. The crowd was very large that the police had to finally take control of the situation. One police officer got on top of a police vehicle, holding a lathi in his hand to control the crowd.

Dulquer who got onto the stage, danced to several songs from his popular movies. He also crooned some famous numbers and blew kisses at the crowd. When he was asked about his fashion statements, Dulquer remarked that he has always looked upto his father Mammootty who has been his fashion icon from a young age.

Dulquer, who became a pan-Indian sensation after his Telugu film 'Sita Ramam' hit theatres last year is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'King of Kotha'. The film is directed by Abhilash Joshiy and also features Aishwarya Lekshmi and Gokul Suresh.