'I was scared I would tarnish my father's name,' says Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan is currently one of the leading stars in the South Indian industry. The actor recently opened up about why he took a long to debut in Malayalam cinema despite having enough opportunities to do so.

According to the actor, he did not want to tarnish his father's name as Mammootty was at the top of his game then. Also, he felt unsure whether people would be able to watch him for two hours in a theatre. “But now cinema is everything. Honestly speaking I was scared. Even when I came to cinema at the age of 28, I was filled with trepidation. 'Big B' got released as I was finishing college. And I was nervous about tarnishing such a big star’s name. I wasn’t sure if I could act or if people will be able to watch me for two hours in a theatre. I think during our 20s we battle with a lot of insecurities. Then we won't have much confidence in ourselves. Same with me,” Dulquer Salmaan said during an interaction with the media.

“Also at that time, it was rare for second-generation actors to do well in Malayalam cinema. Prithviraj came much earlier. Fahadh also came during the time I debuted. So I don’t have much of a reference there. I was petrified of tarnishing the name of such a legend. But now my life, ambition, and inspiration is cinema. I love staying at home and it is only because of my passion for cinema that I am able to step out of that happy space," he added.