'Shaakuntalam': Samantha draws inspiration from Mollywood actors

Kochi: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was in Kochi for the promotion of her multilingual film 'Shaakuntalam', said she would learn Malayalam if she received an opportunity to work in Malayalam cinema with her favourite actors.

Samantha also revealed that she pesters her mother about not teaching her Malayalam. Samantha's mom Ninette Prabhu is a Malayali while her father, Joseph Prabhu, is Telugu.

“My mom is from Alappuzha. One thing she didn't do right was not teach me Malayalam. I promise you, I will learn Malayalam and dub in my voice if I get an opportunity to work in Malayalam with my favourite actors,” she said.

The Telugu and Tamil star added that Malayalam actors are a huge inspiration for her. “Whenever I start feeling that my acting is getting repetitive, I watch Malayalam movies and draw inspiration from these actors. I was amazed by Fahadh Faasil's acting when I worked with him in 'Super Deluxe'. I believe all actors in Malayalam are great actors,” she said.

'Sufiyum Sujatayum'-fame Dev Mohan and Aditi Balan also feature in Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam, which will release in theatres on April 14.