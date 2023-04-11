Malayalam
Reference to Dulquer Salmaan's Charlie in 'Khajuraho Dreams' teaser raises intrigue

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 11, 2023 12:04 PM IST
The road movie features Arjun Ashokan, Sreenath Bhasi, Sharafudheen, Aditi Ravi and Dhruvan. Photo: YouTube still
Entertainment News

The teaser of 'Khajuraho Dreams', the road movie starring Arjun Ashokan, Sreenath Bhasi, and Sharafudheen is out now. The famous Khajuraho temple of Madhya Pradesh is one of the key locations featured in the comedy entertainer, which also discusses a social issue. Dhruvan and Aditi Ravi also play prominent roles in the film, which is directed by debutant Manoj Vasudev.  

Before the friends embark on a trip, Dhruvan's character refers to a person named Charlie whom he met during a trip to the Himalayas. This reference to Dulquer Salmaan's character from the hit movie 'Charlie' raises intrigue.

M K Nassar has produced the film under the banner Good Line Productions. The screenplay of the film is written by Sethu of Sachi-Sethu duo. Gopi Sunder, the composer of superhit chartbusters has composed the music and background score for the film.

Bollywood actor Raj Arjun, Johnny Antony, Chandunath, Sohan Seenulal, Sadik, Varsha Viswanath, Naina Sarvar, and Raksha play other characters. Pradeep Nair handles the cinematography, and the editing is done by Lijo Paul. The lyrics have been penned by Harinarayanan. The art is handled by Mohandas, while the makeup and costume design is by Arun Manohar. Prathapan Kalliyoor and Sinjo Ottathaikkal are the production executives. Badusha is the production controller while Athira Diljith is the PRO for the film.

