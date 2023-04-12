Shine Tom opens up about his child, says it's best for children to live with one parent after separation

Shine Tom Chacko’s interviews have a dedicated fan following on YouTube. Be it the cheeky way he behaves with the interviewers, and co-actors or his weird body language, Shine Tom Chacko gives the impression of always performing, even while giving an interview. Recently, the actor confided about his marriage, at a promotional interview for the film ‘Adi’ featuring him and Ahaana Krishna.

Shine also revealed he has a child who is eight years old.

Though Shine had earlier opened up about his marriage and divorce, he has never spoken about his child Siyal. He also observed that when parents separate it is better for the child to stay with one parent. “The child’s name is Siyal and is eight years old. They are not in my world now. When parents separate, it is always better for the child to live with one parent. If the child has to stay with one parent for 10 days and the other parent for another 10 days, it will put a strain on the child. The atmosphere can be ugly as both parents might end up bad-mouthing each other to the child. It is better for the child to just grow up believing one parent’s version of the story. I am not saying that such a thing will happen. I am not sad about the situation. All of us are living peacefully and that’s what matters.”

Shine opened about relationships and his child in particular when the anchor commented about the film's trailer. “Now you must be aware that I really don’t know how to behave with a girl. During the filming of the marriage scene, Ahaana taught me to tie the Thaali chain but didn’t teach me how to hug her. As it is, I am not used to being around women. I got married and had a kid. But that’s all behind me. Now I have to learn everything from scratch,” he said with a laugh.