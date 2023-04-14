Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

First wedding anniversary: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor shares a beautiful slice of life on Instagram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 14, 2023 05:26 PM IST Updated: April 14, 2023 07:29 PM IST
Alia and Ranbir
It's clear that Alia and Ranbir are still going strong, and fans are delighted to see the happy couple marking this significant milestone in their relationship. Photo: Instagram/Alia Bhatt
Topic | Entertainment News

Alia Bhatt celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor by sharing some never-before-seen photos on her Instagram account. The photos included a snapshot of their haldi ceremony, an image of the romantic moment when Ranbir proposed to Alia in Maasai Mara, and a recent photo of the couple happily embracing each other.

Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, also expressed her love and support for the happy couple on their special day. She shared some pictures from the wedding and wrote, "On this day last year my sweethearts promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards."

It's clear that Alia and Ranbir are still going strong, and fans are delighted to see the happy couple marking this significant milestone in their relationship.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.