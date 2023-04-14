First wedding anniversary: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor shares a beautiful slice of life on Instagram

Alia Bhatt celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor by sharing some never-before-seen photos on her Instagram account. The photos included a snapshot of their haldi ceremony, an image of the romantic moment when Ranbir proposed to Alia in Maasai Mara, and a recent photo of the couple happily embracing each other.

Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, also expressed her love and support for the happy couple on their special day. She shared some pictures from the wedding and wrote, "On this day last year my sweethearts promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards."

It's clear that Alia and Ranbir are still going strong, and fans are delighted to see the happy couple marking this significant milestone in their relationship.