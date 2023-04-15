Shobana reveals that rain scenes are like premediated murder for actresses

South Indian actress Shobana recently opened up about her experience while shooting for a rain song in the Tamil movie 'Siva'.

According to her, rain songs are like premediated murder and the actresses were kept in the dark regarding these songs, which involved transparent saris.

In an interview with Suhasini Maniratnam, the actress said she was not told she would be shooting a rain song in the film. "They did not tell me about it, but I understood I would be shooting for one when I saw the costume. It was a white transparent sari. I told the costume guy that I didn't have anything to wear inside for the rain scene. I also asked him if I could go home to get ready for the song. He told me the shot would take place in the next 10 minutes. I think the rain song is like premediated murder. The victim alone will not know," she said in the interview.

The rain sequence was shot with Rajinikanth. The actress added that the superstar was a gentleman. "As I didn't want to delay the shoot, I used a plastic table cover as inner wear for the shoot. When Rajini lifted me for a dance step, the cover started making noise. He looked confused, but thankfully, he didn't tell anyone about it," he said adding that the actor would make sure everyone was comfortable on the sets.