Beyond the chiffon saree: Evolving depictions of ghosts in Malayalam cinema

Malayalam cinema has made a name for itself with its impressive themes, dialogues, and actors, setting a standard that stands apart from the rest of the Indian film industry. However, when it comes to the horror genre, it feels like the Malayalam film industry has barely scratched the surface. With the upcoming release of Aashiq Abu’s 'Neelavelicham', Malayali audiences are eagerly anticipating something good.

Horror movies work in two ways: they either terrify or bore the audience. Japanese and Hollywood film industries have produced some of the most mind-bending horror movies, and while we can't compare Mollywood to Hollywood, let alone J-horrors, we need to consider the audience. Malayali viewers are more discerning and knowledgeable about films, so the typical 'woman in white saree' formula just doesn't work anymore.

Back in the 60s, 'Bhargavi Nilayam' established a benchmark for itself by effectively utilizing lighting and sound effects to evoke fear in Malayali audiences. The horror genre was taken to new heights by the 1984 Mohanlal film 'Sreekrishna Parunthu', which set the tone for the genre in the 80s. This gothic movie depicts a dark tale of a hero's descent, fueled by his own lust for power, arrogance, and treatment of women, making it a prime candidate for a modern-day remake. The success of these movies led to a plethora of horror films being produced over the years, ranging from movies like 'Aakasha Ganga' to 'Ezra' in recent times. However, despite these efforts, it seems that audiences have lost interest in this genre.

One contributing factor could be the repetitive use of a formulaic approach coupled with poor visual effects. During the late 90s and 2000s, Malayalam horror films followed a similar plotline featuring a female character who suffers and dies due to varying reasons. Subsequently, this character returns as a vengeful spirit, often depicted as a shape-shifter clad in a chiffon saree. Over the past decade, new types of ghosts have emerged, including the Jewish Dybbuk (from 'Ezra') and those originating from Ouija boards (in 'Romancham'). However, despite these innovations, the horror genre in Malayalam cinema has struggled to make a significant impact when compared to other film industries. It is important to remember that even movies based on Dybbuks and Ouija boards, which claimed to be one-of-a-kind in Malayalam, were inspired by Hollywood. These concepts were already making money there.

Malayalis' fascination with fairy tales and folklore have influenced filmmakers to stick to the same patterns in their movies. However, with exposure to Hollywood movies, the audience has started to realize that there is much more to horror than a lady floating in the sky with heavy eye makeup and long hair. Hollywood movies have realistic ghosts, while our ghosts seem superficial. This gap has resulted in a significant difference between the audience and the movies that were made. Filmmakers have tried to blend horror with comedy, ensuring every frightening scene is accompanied by a comedic character. With movies like 'Vellinakshatram', director Vinayan introduced a bubbly and happy child ghost to the audiences. Though the scary sequences were typical of ghost films with an exorcism by priests, it was the comic performances of Jagathy Sreekumar and Jagadish that made the movie a decent hit. As children, many were terrified by scenes from the movie 'Megasandesam', especially the infamous character 'Rosy'. However, as adults, we come to realize that the filmmakers incorporated a few jump scares here and there, and the overall storyline was poorly developed.

Despite the earlier criticisms, it's important to note that the Malayalam movie industry has produced some excellent horror movies. Fazil's 'Manichitrathazhu' is a horror-psychological thriller that is widely regarded as one of the best films ever made in the Indian film industry. Although not entirely a horror movie, it still managed to terrify fans to the core and stands out for its attention to detail. 'Winter', starring Jayaram, is another movie that stands out for using an exceptional colour palette to create an eerie atmosphere throughout the film. The colour scheme is so bleak that it gives the impression that the family is destined to be trapped in that house forever. 'Adi Kapyare Kootamani' is another recent movie that offers a fresh perspective on horror. While it follows the regular comedy-horror theme, the movie still manages to deliver on all fronts. The plot of a group of students utilizing the "yakshi" formula only to discover the presence of an actual ghost was both frightening and amusing to watch.

'Romancham' had a perfect mix of comedy and horror the majority of its fans are the family audience. The movie's success highlights the importance of good acting and natural performances. Actors such as Soubin and Arjun Ashokan delivered exceptional performances that captured the authenticity of their characters. They reacted in a way that an ordinary person would when faced with seeing a ghost or being in similar situations, making the film all the more enjoyable.

Horror films should not merely rely on the inclusion of a ghost character. A scene without a ghost, but with proper buildup, can still be terrifying. The success of a horror movie hinges on subtle nuances, attention to detail, effective camera angles, and a good background score. These elements, when combined, create a truly successful horror film. With 'Neelavelicham' just around the corner, audiences are eagerly anticipating something fresh from the filmmakers. As the first movie completes 59 years, it will be interesting to see what the makers have brought to the table with their latest offering.