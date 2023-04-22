Salman and Aamir show off their Eid style in viral photo

Mumbai: The celebration of Eid brought Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan together, and they also took a picture for their fans. Salman shared the picture on Instagram, showing him looking dapper in a black shirt and matching pants, while Aamir wore a blue T-shirt and black jeans. Both stars smiled for the camera as they posed.

Salman wrote, "Chand Mubarak," and Sangeeta Bijlani commented, "Chaand Mubarak."

On the work front, Salman's latest Eid offering to his fans is 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' directed by Farhad Samji. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Aamir was last seen in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Kareena Kapoor.

(With IANS inputs)