Stop writing fake news about my mother: Meena's daughter Nainika's emotional plea

The current topic of discussion on social media is Meena’s daughter’s response to the rumours surrounding her mother. In the video, Nainika requests people not to write slanderous things about her mom. She reminds people that though her mom is an actor, she is also a human being who has a life of her own. This occurred during an event celebrating Meena’s 40 years in the film industry.

“As a mother and an actor, I am extremely proud of her. I know that my mother is still in mourning. And during such a time, I am hearing so much fake news. For my sake, I am requesting you to stop writing such rumours. She is also a human being, and she also has emotions,” said Nainika.

Meena’s husband, Vidyasagar, passed away last June. He was getting treated for post-Covid ailments. There was a rumour that Meena was getting ready for her second marriage. Nainika is also addressing that rumour. Even the celebrities who attended the function were moved by her words.

“My mother is very hardworking. But at home, she is my mom. After my father's death, she was extremely depressed. She would cry a lot, and I remember consoling her. She took care of me when I was a baby, and now I will take care of her. Many news channels are writing fake news about my mother. One channel even said my mother was pregnant for the second time. Initially, I was amused, but then when such news started circulating frequently, it started to upset me. For my sake, please stop doing this. My mother may be a heroine, but she is also a human being. Won't you be hurt if someone did the same thing to you?” she said.

Actors like Rajinikanth, Roja, Suhasini, Radhika, Sarathkumar, etc., were there to honour Meena. Rajinikanth became emotional after hearing Nainika’s words. Meena was also distraught to hear Nainika’s words. She also spoke about this while sharing the stage with her daughter—“My daughter isn’t as emotional as her father. But I am surprised that she can understand the gravity of the situation so much.”

Meena also started as a child actor. It is heartening to note that the Tamil Industry stood by Meena during this crisis period in her life. She is slowly coming back to normalcy, and the actor had earlier said that her friends helped a lot during this time.