'Citadel', 'Dasara', 'Thuramukham': New releases on OTT platforms this week

As the weekend approaches, both OTT platforms and audiences are getting ready for new releases. If you're looking to spend your weekend indulging in some compelling movies and series on digital platforms, here are the best picks for this week.

Citadel (English)

Citadel, the upcoming suspenseful thriller series, featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles, has garnered much anticipation. The plot of this global espionage thriller revolves around a spy agency that erases the memories of its operatives when shutting down. After a few years, Mason (played by Richard Madden), an agent, attempts to rekindle the recollection of Nadia (played by Priyanka Chopra), a former Citadel agent, to confront the nefarious syndicate responsible for the downfall of Citadel.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 28

Thuramukham (Malayalam)

Director Rajeev Ravi's period drama Thuramukham is based on real-life events, and sheds light on the demonstrations and working-class rebellions that took place in the early 1950s. The protests were against the cruel and unjust Chappa system, which was prevalent in Cochin harbour during that period. The movie boasts a talented cast, including Nivin Pauly, Joju George, Poornima Indrajith, and Darshana Rajendran.

Streaming on SonyLIV from April 28

Dasara (Telugu)

Nani and Keerthy Suresh star in the intense action-thriller Dasara. The story unfolds in a village surrounded by Telangana's Singareni coal mines, where alcoholism is rampant. The movie includes a romantic subplot, coal theft, and plenty of high-octane action. The narrative centres around a pub where individuals from the upper caste are permitted to drink indoors, while those from the lower caste are forced to consume outside.

Streaming on Netflix from April 27

Pathu Thala (Tamil)

Pathu Thala, directed by Obelin N Krishna, is a gripping tale of mobsters that features Silambarasan in the lead role. The movie is an official remake of the Kannada film 'Mufti.' It was released on March 30 and has been garnering attention ever since.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 27.

U-Turn (Hindi)

U-Turn is a supernatural horror movie directed by Ekta Kapoor, starring Alaya F, Priyanshu Painyuli, Aashim Gulati, Rajesh Sharma, Manu Rishi Chadha, Shreedhar Dubey, Apoorva Suman, and Tariq Mir. This movie is a remake of the 2016 Kannada film of the same name and promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Streaming on Zee5 from April 28

Sweet Tooth 2 (English)

Sweet Tooth 2 is the follow-up to the highly successful first season of the series based on Jeff Lemire's DC comic book. The show features a talented ensemble cast that includes Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, Naledi Murray, Neil Sandilands, Marlon Williams, among others. This new season promises to be even more gripping and dangerous than the first, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Streaming on Netflix from April 27