The 'wow mom' routine of Jyothika will give you some new workout goals

Actress-producer Jyothika, who is a stickler for fitness, can seriously inspire us to have workout goals. She recently posted a video on Instagram, where she can be seen doing some inverted exercises (handstands) and handling it with the ease of an expert.

The actress captioned the video: 'Mom turned upside down spells Wow,' leaving many people impressed. Several celebrities, including Manjima Mohan, Malavika C Menon, Gayathrie Shankar have commented under her video, praising her determination. The actress, responding to one of the comments, said that it took her six months to perfect the inverted workouts.

In the video, the actress can be seen balancing herself in an inverted position, using balls and an ab wheel. She can also be seen walking down a flight of stairs in the inverted position.

Jyothika, who rose to fame with her performances in films like 'Mozhi', among others turned a producer in 2005. Though the actress took a brief break from acting in the late 2000s, she made a comeback as an actress in 2015 with Rosshan Andrrews’s '36 Vayadhinile', the Tamil remake of the 'How Old Are You'. She will soon be seen opposite Mammootty in Jeo Baby's film 'Kathal-The Core'.

Disclaimer: The handstands need proper practice under guidance from experts.