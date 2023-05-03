Malayalam
'You will be missed'. Jayaram condoles death of actor-director Manobala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 03, 2023 03:38 PM IST
Manobala had started off his career as a director. Photos: Facebook
Topic | Entertainment News

Mollywood actor Jayaram has condoled the death of Tamil actor-director Manobala, who passed away on Wednesday, after battling an illness. Jayaram who worked in Manobala's directorial 'Naina' expressed his shock on the actor's sudden death.

“ Shocked to hear about this loss..he was not just a colleague to me but a very close dearest friend whom I could laugh with , share and discuss anything with...you will be missed for ever Nanba (friend)..rest in peace,” he wrote on Facebook.

Manobala had started off his career as a director, making movies with top stars including Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth and Sathyaraj. He had of late ventured into acting, largely confining himself to comic roles and featured in a number of movies with top actors including Vijay and Dhanush. He has also produced a couple of films.

He made his debut in Malayalam with the 2017 film featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead.

