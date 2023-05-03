Malayalam
Tamil actor-director Manobala passes away in Chennai

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 03, 2023 02:28 PM IST
Manobala
Manobala started off his career as a director, making movies with top stars including Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth and Sathyaraj. Photo: Manobala/Instagram
Chennai: Renowned Tamil actor-director Manobala passed away on Wednesday after battling an illness, according to film industry sources.
Various film personalities, including superstar Rajinikanth condoled his death.

Manobala (69) started off his career as a director, making movies with top stars including Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth and Sathyaraj.
He had of late ventured into acting, largely confining himself to comic roles and featured in a number of movies with top actors including Vijay and Dhanush. He has also produced a couple of films.

In a tweet, Rajinikanth expressed grief over the death of his "dear friend" and extended his sympathies with the family of the deceased.
"Shocking & it's unbelievable such a sweet person & a good friend #Manobala sir passed away. Heartfelt condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace," film producer Dr Dhananjayan said in a tweet.
(With PTI inputs)

