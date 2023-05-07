Stranger Things final season production paused amidst writers' strike

Los Angeles: The Duffer brothers, co-creators and co-showrunners of the hit series 'Stranger Things,' have announced that production on the show's final season has been paused due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. In a statement, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer explained that starting production "is not possible" at this time.

The Duffers issued the statement from the Stranger Writers Twitter account, which has offered 'Stranger Things' fans a glimpse into the series' writers' room over the years. Writing on the fifth and final season commenced in August 2022, shortly after the fourth season premiered, reports Variety.

Want to say again much respect to the Duffer brothers for this. They arguably have the biggest show on Netflix and TV in general but will not proceed forward cause they know how important this all is. Writing happens on set. https://t.co/1rFxXbH5ty — Caroline “WGA Captain” Renard (@carolinerenard_) May 6, 2023

"Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike," the Duffers wrote.

"We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then - over and out. #wgastrong."

As the most-streamed series of 2022, 'Stranger Things' now joins a growing group of Netflix series, such as 'Big Mouth' and 'Cobra Kai,' facing delays and production pauses amid the ongoing writers' strike.

After the original 'Stranger Things' concludes, fans can expect an animated series set in the 'Stranger Things' world, which is set to be produced by the Duffer brothers, Shawn Levy, and Dan Cohen. England-based fans can check out the franchise's venture into the theatre world later this year.

'Stranger Things' writer and co-executive producer Kate Trefry has penned a stage production spin-off, 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow.' The stage production is set to premiere at the West End Phoenix Theatre in London.

(With IANS inputs)