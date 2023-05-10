Malayalam
Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' announces final season release date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 10, 2023 12:12 PM IST
Never Have I Ever series
The show revolves around the complex life of a modern-day, first-generation Indian American teenage girl. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: The coming-of-age comedy streaming series 'Never Have I Ever', featuring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, has been renewed for its final season. The last episodes of the series are set to premiere exclusively on June 8

The show revolves around the complex life of a modern-day, first-generation Indian American teenage girl. Maitreyi plays the role of Devi, an overachieving high school student with a short fuse, often leading to difficult situations.

The narration of 'Never Have I Ever' is mostly done by professional tennis player John McEnroe for Devi, who often exhibits flashes of McEnroe's legendary temper. Andy Samberg narrated three episodes for Ben, and Gigi Hadid narrated another for Paxton.

Created by executive producers Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, with Fisher as the showrunner, the streaming show is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Howard Klein and David Miner from 3 Arts Entertainment are the executive producers.

The season finale of 'Never Have I Ever' will stream exclusively on Netflix, the popular streaming giant.
(With IANS inputs)

